395 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $4,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $161.96. 2,481,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,975. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.