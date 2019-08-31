420 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.55. 573,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $5,165,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,306 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,489 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

