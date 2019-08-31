4,616 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Provida Pension Fund Administrator

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $2,164,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 948,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

