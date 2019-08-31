$537.73 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to post $537.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.90 million and the lowest is $513.80 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $12.96. 652,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.14. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 647,261 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

