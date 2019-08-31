$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will post sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.38 million and the lowest is $6.01 million. Alcentra Capital reported sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $25.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.54 million to $25.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.92 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alcentra Capital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABDC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.58. Alcentra Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

