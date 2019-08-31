6,667 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 167,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

