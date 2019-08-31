7,346 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 333.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,304,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $23,094,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,608,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 515,408 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,339,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,039,000 after acquiring an additional 440,300 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,103. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 1,139,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 2,874,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,326,121 shares of company stock worth $141,130,227 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

