7,480 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 514,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SERV shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

