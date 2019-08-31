$848.29 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report $848.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $877.31 million and the lowest is $816.00 million. Cabot reported sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 209,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,596. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cabot by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

