AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

