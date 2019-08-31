AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on AC Immune and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

AC Immune stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

