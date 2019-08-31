Actinium Price Reaches $0.0408 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Actinium has a market capitalization of $545,757.00 and approximately $3,225.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,361,050 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

