Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

ATU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Actuant alerts:

ATU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.21. 188,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Actuant will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

In other news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.