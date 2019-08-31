AdEx Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $90,041.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi and Binance. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $90,041.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00220873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01345319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Huobi, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.