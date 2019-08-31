AdHive Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, AdHive has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a market cap of $312,647.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

