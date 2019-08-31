Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Receives C$24.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE:ARE traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 333,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,315. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.58. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.54 and a 52-week high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

