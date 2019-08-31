AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $118,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 3,677,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,610. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In other news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,527 shares of company stock worth $1,032,518. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Barclays decreased their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

