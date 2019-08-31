AICHAIN Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One AICHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, BigONE and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AICHAIN has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $53,484.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01340884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040064 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018452 BTC.

About AICHAIN

AICHAIN is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me.

Buying and Selling AICHAIN

AICHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, CoinBene, BCEX, DEx.top, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

