Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Aion has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $26.02 million and $1.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00223613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01344861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Bancor Network, BitForex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Koinex, Ethfinex, RightBTC, IDEX, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

