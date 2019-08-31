Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of AYR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 166,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aircastle will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aircastle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aircastle in the second quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 42.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aircastle in the first quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Aircastle in the first quarter worth $217,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

