Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 160,844 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 113,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $50,173,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.09. 8,841,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,453,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

