Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:WTER opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

