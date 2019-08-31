All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $696,977.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $24.43 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.04943215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.