Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS AZSEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 93,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,691. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

