AllSafe Trading 24.9% Higher This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $84,721.00 and $310.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 147.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,498,383 coins and its circulating supply is 7,847,737 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

