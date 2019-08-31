Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $6.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.45. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,913. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alphatec by 143.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

