Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 211.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $42,412.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,929 shares of company stock worth $1,167,913. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 728.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

