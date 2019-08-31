Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $37.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin E. Nichols sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $84,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,171. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,154 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the software’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 403,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.