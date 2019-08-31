Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 111,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $43.74. 13,605,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

