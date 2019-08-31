Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Amarin posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,158,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,186 shares of company stock worth $11,692,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.4% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. 5,000,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,040. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

