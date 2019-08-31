Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after buying an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,065,000 after buying an additional 271,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 37.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,529,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.83.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.62. 2,028,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,656. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

