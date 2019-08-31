Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.83.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

