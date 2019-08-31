Analysts Anticipate Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.44. 118,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Asure Software by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

