Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,095. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,350,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 589,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 29.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,219,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,986,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,422,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

