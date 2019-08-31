Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after buying an additional 760,522 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.97. 517,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,084. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32.

Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

