Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,872,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,839,000 after acquiring an additional 421,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after acquiring an additional 727,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.69. 197,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

