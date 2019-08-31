Analysts Expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. BB&T posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of BBT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,355. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BB&T by 34.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BB&T by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 292,660 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BB&T by 83.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

