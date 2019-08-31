Analysts Expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.07. 862,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. Loews has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $485,213.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $36,507.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,669. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Loews by 160.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 151,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 178.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 235,245 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

