Analysts Set Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Target Price at $17.44

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACER shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 202,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,143. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

