Analysts Set BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Price Target at GBX 351.25

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.25 ($4.59).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

BBA stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 321 ($4.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. BBA Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

