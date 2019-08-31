Analysts Set Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) Target Price at $4.00

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

DF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Shares of DF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 1,254,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause purchased 100,000 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 54.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.