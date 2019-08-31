Analysts Set Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 346.50

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 346.50 ($4.53).

A number of research firms recently commented on DRX. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton bought 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £48,425 ($63,275.84). Also, insider John Baxter bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £18,830 ($24,604.73).

LON DRX traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 874,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.65. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

