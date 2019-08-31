Analysts Set Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target at $55.45

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

