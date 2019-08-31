Analysts Set Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $44.50

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 380,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,388. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 18.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

