Analysts Set EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $173.10

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.10.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $63,954.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,279 shares of company stock worth $48,864,260. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 337.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $191.33. 131,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,719. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

