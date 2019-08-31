Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $96.97

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.97.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,113.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $267,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,360 shares of company stock valued at $82,651,250 over the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,243. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

