Analysts Set W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) PT at $85.60

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRA. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 198,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.42 per share, with a total value of $12,563,248.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,834.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $168,858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 86.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 451,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,761. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

