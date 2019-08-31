Analyzing Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & Eversource Energy (OTCMKTS:ES)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 2 4 7 0 2.38

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $75.82, suggesting a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Biotricity.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Biotricity does not pay a dividend. Eversource Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 10.00% 9.24% 2.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.45 billion 3.07 $1.03 billion $3.28 24.43

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Biotricity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 228,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

