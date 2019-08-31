Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.94.

PLAN opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $55,017.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $1,544,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,955 shares of company stock valued at $62,701,176. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $85,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

