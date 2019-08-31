Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 214.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 42.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 773,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,754. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

